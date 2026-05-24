India News | BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Receives Grand Welcome in Bengaluru, to Attend Key Party Meetings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Karnataka late Saturday night and was accorded a grand welcome by state BJP leaders, party workers and office bearers at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

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On his arrival, several senior leaders, including Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, were present at the airport to receive him.

Party workers welcomed the BJP national president with garlands and party flags, while supporters gathered in large numbers and celebrated his arrival enthusiastically.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "He is visiting every state. Like that, because of the elections, he could not be able to visit Karnataka earlier. So this is the first visit we have received him. And tomorrow he is going to attend the meeting of MLA, MLC and MPs. At the same time, the core committee meeting is also there in the evening. So that day after tomorrow, he will go."

During his visit, Nitin Nabin is scheduled to attend a meeting with MLAs, MLCs and MPs on Sunday. A core committee meeting of the state unit is also slated for the evening, party leaders said.

Furthermore, Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand on May 29 and 30 as the party stepped up its organisational activities in preparation for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections

During the high-level visit, a comprehensive review of the functioning of both the state government and the party organisation will be conducted. Discussions will also focus closely on crafting an electoral strategy for lost assembly seats alongside strengthening grassroots booth-level management.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt stated that all necessary preparations for the national chief's visit have been finalised, with an array of programmes scheduled right from the airport to the party headquarters.

Bhatt added that the national president will provide vital guidance to party workers and leadership for the upcoming assembly elections, while effectively sending a clear directive for the entire state organisational machinery to shift into election mode immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)