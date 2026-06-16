India News | BJP Chief Nitin Nabin to Shift to 1 Motilal Nehru Marg Bungalow, Housewarming on June 17

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin will move into his new government accommodation at 1 Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi's high-security VVIP zone, with a housewarming ceremony scheduled for June 17.

According to party sources, the day will begin with a Grih Pravesh puja in the morning, followed by an evening gathering of BJP and NDA leaders for the housewarming. Family members, close associates, party leaders, and friends have been invited to the programme.

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Nabin has been allotted a Type-8 government bungalow in the national capital. He is scheduled to shift to the residence on Wednesday. The bungalow was earlier allotted to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

Nitin Nabin formally assumed charge as the 16th National President of the BJP on January 20, 2026.

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Nitin Nabin was felicitated at the BJP headquarters in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, senior leaders, and party workers were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on June 9, Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition marking the completion of 12 years of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nabin highlighted that the Prime Minister was on track to become the longest-serving democratically elected head of government in India's history.

"Twelve years ago, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, ushering in a new era centred on service, good governance, and public welfare. The esteemed Prime Minister ji was set to become the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in the country's history," Nabin posted on X.

The BJP leader further emphasised the "new momentum" that had been infused into various sectors during the Prime Minister's tenure, including farmer welfare, women empowerment, and infrastructure expansion. (ANI)

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