India News | BJP Chief Nitin Nabin's Visit Will Infuse Organisation with New Energy: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday welcomed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on his visit to the state here.

In a post on X, Dhami said Nabin's visit would infuse the organisation with new energy and further strengthen the state's development efforts.

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The post read, "Heartfelt welcome and felicitations to the honourable National President of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Your arrival in Uttarakhand will infuse the organisation with new energy, inspire the workers, and further strengthen the resolve for the state's development. On behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, a warm welcome and felicitations to you."

Earlier, Dhami chaired a high-level meeting at his official residence in Dehradun on Wednesday to finalise the itinerary for Nabin's upcoming visit to the state, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

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The meeting was attended by BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Lok Sabha MPs Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anil Baluni, and General Secretary (Organisation) Ajaey Kumar. Discussions focused on the proposed visit and programme schedule of the BJP National President in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from May 28 to 30. On his first arrival, party workers will accord him a grand welcome at more than 25 locations from Jolly Grant Airport to the BJP state office.

According to the BJP state office, he will arrive at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport at 4:35 PM on May 28. From there, he will proceed directly to the state BJP office, where he will attend a Core Committee meeting at 6:15 PM, followed by a meeting with ministers.

On the second day of his visit, he will meet the Chief Minister in the morning and later visit the residence of former Chief Minister late B C Khanduri to pay tribute and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Thereafter, he will reach Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban on Rajpur Road at 11:00 AM to participate in a series of important meetings. He will first hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs, followed by an extensive discussion at 2:00 PM with state office bearers, morcha presidents, general secretaries, district in-charges, co-incharges, and district presidents.

Later, from 4:00 PM onwards, he will interact with mayors, municipal chairpersons, Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, district panchayat presidents and vice presidents, as well as block chiefs. In the evening, he will chair meetings with media, social media, IT, and state spokesperson teams.

On the final day of his visit, the BJP National President will offer prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and later visit the residence of the Booth No. 141 President in Dakra, Garhi Cantt, for breakfast. He will then attend a meeting of Booth Committee 138, Durgamall Mandal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)