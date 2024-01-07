North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 7 (ANI): After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday that the accused may have escaped to Bangladesh.

He alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has turned such areas, referring to North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali, into "Bangladesh."

"He (Shahjahan Sheikh) may have fled to Bangladesh. Didi has turned all those areas (North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali) into Bangladesh. Fleeing to Bangladesh is not a problem from there. He can go to Bangladesh at any time," Majumdar said while speaking to reporters.

The state BJP chief further added that fleeing to Bangladesh is not new for TMC leaders, as all of them have "foreign connections."

"Earlier, we have seen a Trinamool Congress leader fleeing abroad. This is not anything new. All of them have foreign connections. Their girlfriends are from abroad; they keep money abroad. For them, everything they delve into is foreign," Majumdar said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of conspiring to make the state into the "second-largest Bangladesh," Majumdar said that the BJP will stop that from happening.

"I do not understand whether the Chief Minister wants to take Bengal out of the country. There is a conspiracy to make West Bengal the second-largest Bangladesh. We are there, and we will stop them," Majumdar said.

Earlier in the day, the state BJP chief met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, urging him to take immediate action to restore safety and confidence in the state's law enforcement, in view of the recent attack on ED officials.

"Considering the attack on ED officials by associates of TMC's Shahjahan which is alarming and reflects a concerning trend, I have urged our Hon'ble Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose to take immediate action to restore safety and confidence in the state's law enforcement," Majumdar said in a post on 'X'.

In a letter to the Governor, Majumdar said that the former's intervention is vital in "restoring law and order" in the state and ensuring the safety of law enforcement agencies.

"Given the severity of the situation and concerns regarding the state government's stance on ensuring the betterment of the people, I earnestly urge your esteemed office to take immediate and decisive action. Your intervention is vital in restoring law and order, ensuring the safety of law enforcement agencies, and safeguarding the rights of the citizens," the senior BJP leader said in the letter.

"I humbly request your esteemed office to initiate necessary measures to address these growing concerns and restore confidence among the people in the state's ability to uphold law and order," he added.

ED officials were attacked and their vehicles were damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal on Thursday. The incident occurred when they attempted to conduct a raid on the residence of block-level leaders affiliated with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, relating to an alleged ration scam case. (ANI)

