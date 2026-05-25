India News | BJP Clears Candidates for UP Legislative Council Graduate and Teacher Constituencies Polls

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has cleared candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections from graduate and teacher constituencies, according to a press release issued by the party.

The party said it has approved names for the Legislative Council polls to be held in Uttar Pradesh under graduate and teacher constituencies.

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The release was issued on Sunday by Arun Singh, National General Secretary and Headquarters In Charge of the party.

As per the list, Awanish Kumar Singh has been fielded from the Lucknow Graduates constituency, while Manvendra Pratap Singh has been nominated from the Agra Graduates constituency.

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For teacher constituencies, Hari Singh Dhillon has been cleared as the candidate from the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers constituency, Umesh Dwivedi from the Lucknow Teachers constituency, and Shrichand Sharma from the Meerut Teachers constituency.

The press release stated that the approvals have been granted by the Central Election Committee of the party for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections 2026, covering graduate and teacher constituencies.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is set to receive investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, with projects spanning solar energy, electronics, IT, railways and garment manufacturing expected to generate over 12,000 jobs, according to an official statement.

The announcement comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over allotment letters to 17 companies for setting up industrial projects in the YEIDA region.

According to the statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), "Investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore in the YEIDA region" are expected to give "new industrial momentum to UP", while creating employment opportunities for thousands of youth. (ANI)

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