Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Friday targeted the Rajasthan government over the recent incidents of rape of women in the state, saying that there is an atmosphere of chaos in the state under Congress rule.

In a statement, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Sisters and daughters are not safe in Rajasthan under Congress rule."

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape: Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot Refuses to Speak on Victim's Cremation.

Citing the incidents of rape of minors in Banswara, Bharatpur and Dholpur, Poonia said, "There is an atmosphere of anarchy in the entire state. There is no fear of the law among criminals."

"The Congress government has left Dalits and women to the mercy of god. There is not a single city left in the state where the heinous crimes of rape, murder of women and young girls have not taken place," he added.

Also Read | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Celebrates 6 Years of Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said common people are forced to run from pillar to post while the posts of president and members in constitutional institutions like the state Women's Commission and Scheduled Caste Commission, etc. are lying vacant.

Former chief minister and BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raje also tweeted saying, "The incidents of rape reported from different districts of the state from some time are embarrassing for humanity. These embarrassing incidents amid the corona crisis is a challenge for civilised society."

"The state government needs to take notice with immediate effect and those who have committed such heinous acts should be punished immediately," Raje said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said in a statement said, "Incidents of rape of women and girls in many places including Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, Sirohi and Banswara in the last 15 days are proof that women are not safe. The state government is not serious at all.

"These incidents of continuous hardship with women and innocent girls in the state are exposing the government's claims of women's safety," Rathore said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)