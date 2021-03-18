New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of four more for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Bidhan Parui from the Falta assembly seat, Paapia Adhikari from Uluberia Dakshin, Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur and Chandan Mandal from the Baruipur Purba assembly seat.

The party also held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)