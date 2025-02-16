New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs in Delhi scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed, BJP sources said, adding that it will now be held on February 19 and the new Chief Minister will take oath on February 20.

"The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed. Now this meeting will be held on February 19. The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister will also be held on February 20 instead of February 18," a BJP source said.

BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The party did not announce a Chief Ministerial face before the elections.

Consultations are being held in the BJP over choice of Chief Minister. Opposition parties have taken dig at BJP over "delay" in choosing its chief ministerial face as results were announced on February 8. (ANI)

