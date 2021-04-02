New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): A BJP delegation met the Election Commission on Friday and filed a complaint against DMK chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on late Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

The delegation, in its complaint filed with the EC, sought the disqualification of Udhayanidhi's candidature in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections and demanded that he should be delisted from the list of DMK star campaigners and debarred from campaigning.

On Thursday, Udayanidhi Stalin created a controversy when he alleged that late union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died because of the pressure and torture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP delegation, in its complaint, also alleged that the TMC violated the model code of conduct.

Briefing the media after meeting the EC, Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, "TMC violated the model code of conduct, West Bengal CM has violated ECI rules, we have demanded action against her. We have also demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for these remarks against late leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley".

The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Thursday with an estimated 80.43 per cent voter turnout. A total of 30 Assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur went to the polls.

Polling for the third phase of eight-phased West Bengal will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

