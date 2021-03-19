New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Friday met the Election Commission in New Delhi demanding the latter to seek clarification from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her allegations that EC works as per BJP orders.

Interacting to media persons outside the EC office, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said, "Mamata Banerjee is running misinformation campaign and hurling false allegations against BJP leaders, especially the Home Minister. She insulted EC by claiming that it is working as per BJP orders. We requested EC to issue notice and seek clarification from her for lying."

"We raised two more issues before EC. First, the violent attacks on BJP workers in the last few days including an attack at BJP MP Arjun Singh's house. Secondly, we demanded the deputation of central forces. They should be deputed within polling booths to check voters' IDs," he added.

Besides Yadav, union ministers Debasree Choudhuri and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi were also in the BJP delegation that met EC on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed several times during her public meetings across the state ahead of assembly polls that the EC has been working at the behest of BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, she alleged that EC has made an eight-phase poll schedule in West Bengal to facilitate Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to hold campaigns.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal. The top leadership of the BJP has been holding public meetings and roadshows across the state in recent months.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)