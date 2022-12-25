Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday against the Congress government for denotifying several decisions of the previous government.

This is the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that a government has started its tenure with anti-people decisions, the BJP said. Progress, progress, and development of any state is possible only when the government of that state works by rising above party politics, but the functioning of the present Congress government of Himachal Pradesh is motivated by the spirit of revenge and political vendetta, read a BJP statement.

Notably, in the last few days, the state government had passed orders to close the government institutions opened by the former BJP government, according to the BJP.

The BJP has alleged that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu passed orders to close various government institutions without a cabinet meeting, which is not legal.

According to BJP, it had opened all the institutions as per the requirement and with budgetary provisions.

Strongly criticizing Congress, the BJP has urged the governor and said that all the decisions taken by the state government in the spirit of political malice should be withdrawn immediately in the public interest.

The Congress government should have taken forward the works of the previous BJP government and worked for the development of the state. It is unfortunate that since coming to power, the Congress government has been working against the public interest to fulfill its political wishes, the statement said.

The BJP also mentioned that it will launch a mass movement in the entire state against the anti-people decisions of Congress. (ANI)

