India News | BJP Delegation to Visit Vikarabad Procurement Centre, Targets Telangana Govt over Farmers' Issues

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): As part of the 'Rythu Gosa - BJP Bharosa' initiative, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation is set to visit the Vikarabad Agricultural Market to interact directly with farmers at the grassroots level in the region.

In a post on X, Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao said the party will expose alleged irregularities in state paddy procurement and accused the ruling Congress government of failing to protect the interests of farmers.

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"The Bharatiya Janata Party always stands as a steadfast support for the farmers of Telangana! As part of the 'Rythu Gosa - BJP Bharosa' program undertaken by the BJP, today we set out to visit the Vikarabad Agricultural Market and speak directly with the farmers at the grassroots level. Along with exposing the scams happening in paddy procurements, we will bring to light the extent to which the state Congress government has failed in protecting the interests of farmers," said Rao.

Speaking to ANI, Rao demanded that the Congress government procure all the rice and paddy from farmers without delay.

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"The BJP delegation of all MPs and MLAs are going to visit the paddy procurement centre in Vikarabad district... We will see the crops that are not being purchased and procured by the government and demand that they procure all the rice and paddies from the farmers," said Rao.

Alongside Rao, other BJP leaders also criticised the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government for allegedly neglecting the issues of farmers in the state.

BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao accused the Telangana Chief Minister of ignoring the concerns of farmers over the past 45 days, adding that the party will inspect the situation on the ground and bring the issues to the notice of the state government.

"Farmers are facing the problem for the last 45 days and the CM is doing some investigation by sitting in the secretariat and in the AC rooms... We are demanding that he should come to any one of the districts in which he is interested, where he can directly see the problems of the farmers... Revanth Reddy is not a farmer; he is a realtor. He knows the land, how to make it into square yards and how to sell it. This is not my allegation. This was told by Mr Revanth Reddy itself... Today, we are moving forward to the fields to see the problems of the farmers and bring them to the notice of the state government..." Rao told ANI.

BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy also attacked Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misleading farmers in Telangana.

"Rahul Gandhi has cheated the farmers of Telangana. What happened to his Warangal declaration? Keep your promises... You told it is not a declaration, but a guarantee, what happened to it?... You cheated the farmers of Telangana," said Reddy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)