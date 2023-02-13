New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) BJP members on Monday alleged deterioration of law and order in Chhattisgarh and urged the central government to institute an inquiry into the killing of four party office-bearers in the Congress-ruled state.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP member Arun Sao demanded an independent investigation into the killings.

Sao, who represents the Bilaspur parliamentary seat, alleged a political conspiracy against BJP leaders, the security of whom was withdrawn by the government in Chhattisgarh.

Another BJP member Vijay Baghel alleged that there was an atmosphere of fear and terror in the central state where “liquor and drugs are sold freely”. He added that an advisor of the state's chief minister is in jail following an inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate.

Alleging that several BJP office-bearers have been killed by Naxals in the state, Baghel urged the Union government to institute an inquiry by central agencies to probe the matter and bring the culprits to book.

