New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has hit out at Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and demanded a police case to be registered against her for her reaction to an Indian Army's statement.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Sirsa said, "Chadha is a third-graded actress in Bollywood. She is known to post objectionable tweets against India. She is a Congress supporter and follower of Rahul Gandhi."

"I would like to ask the Mumbai police to register a case against Richa in relevant sections. This is a clear disrespect of the Indian army and those who lost their lives in Galwan, and she must be penalised for her statement," said BJP leader Sirsa.

The actress had in a tweet commented on Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Army is ready to take back Pakistan Occupied Kashmir if the government issues the order.

"Galwan says hi," the actress said on Wednesday while tweeting the Army Officer's statement.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after Chadha's tweet, called it "Disgraceful", and said that the tweet should be withdrawn at the earliest. "Insulting our armed forces is not justified," Sirsa said in his tweet.

There was a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan valley in Ladakh in the year 2020. The fight was an outcome of Chinese forces making aggressive moves in Ladakh, and intruding into the disputed region of Indian territory, and 20 Indian soldiers died in the clash.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

"The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply," said Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. (ANI)

