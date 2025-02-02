New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised the previous governments of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, claiming that the national capital hasn't seen much development because of the two opposition parties forming governments here since last 25 years.

Making an emotional outreach to the people, he said that the Bharatiya Janata Party didn't get the chance it deserved to serve Delhi.

Also Read | AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

"Delhi is one of the hearts of India but the biggest irony with Delhi is that for the last 25 years, here it has been either the Congress government or AAP government. BJP didn't get the chance it deserved to serve Delhi. Even though we have entered the 21st century, Delhi hasn't seen much development because of the Congress and AAP governments," Singh said while addressing the gathering at a rally in Rajendra Nagar here.

He said that BJP's politics was never about deceiving people and he will accept if he says anything wrong.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025, Most Middle-Class Friendly Budget in Indian History, Says PM Narendra Modi at Rally in RK Puram Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

"I want people from the press to publish if I say something wrong, I will accept it. I am saying this because our politics has never been about deceiving people. Humne janta ki ankhon main akhen daal kar rajneeti ki hai," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuted claims of the AAP and assured that not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished and the welfare schemes for the public will not be stopped.

Addressing a public rally in Delhi's RK Puram, the Prime Minister highlighted that for those living in slums in the national capital, the BJP has guaranteed nutritious meals at just Rs five only.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

Earlier today, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to mislead residents of jhuggis (slums) by offering them Rs 3,000 and promising home voting through the Election Commission.

Speaking about the issue, Kejriwal said, "Today, I have received many calls from jhuggis. Their (BJP) party is going door to door and asking the people living there--take Rs 3,000, and the Election Commission will facilitate home voting. I was shocked when I heard this. This is a conspiracy to trap you."

The Delhi Chief Minister warned people not to fall for the alleged trap, saying he "could not sleep" after hearing about the matter.

"I am your big brother, I couldn't sleep last night. I suggest you not to fall for the trap--otherwise, if you vote for them and get your finger inked, they will put a case against you and arrest you," the AAP supremo claimed.Kejriwal further urged people not to vote for BJP but suggested they accept any money being offered. "If they are giving you money for free, take it, but don't vote for them," he added.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)