Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the BJP held a "crucial strategic" meeting of its legislators and organisational district presidents on Saturday to plan its course of action for raising important public issues, a party spokesman said.

The meeting was chaired by J-K UT President Sat Sharma and attended by, among others, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, the spokesman added.

The budget session of the J-K Legislative Assembly will begin on March 3, with the Chief Minister presenting the budget on March 7.

In his address, the BJP president urged the party MLAs to "aggressively expose the government for its failure on all fronts to fulfill the promises made in its election manifesto."

He encouraged the party MLAs to compile a comprehensive list of issues being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our MLAs must represent every section and every community in their list of issues and should forcefully raise them in the house," he said.

The Leader of Opposition noted that the budget is being presented in J&K after a gap of seven years, adding that the party MLAs will strongly advocate for public interests in this session, while safeguarding the rights of all sections of society.

He specifically stated that the government would not be allowed to "compromise the interests of the people."

"The current functioning of the NC government is showing its bias toward a particular region while ignoring the interests of the other region," he alleged, vowing to counter “any such measure by the government in the budgetary allocations."

