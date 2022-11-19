Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP is trying to distort historical facts to belittle the great works of party stalwarts, especially that of the Nehru-Gandhi family, to serve their vested interests, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president said here on Saturday.

The party unit paid rich tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Congress workers led by president Vikar Rasool Wani assembled at Indira chowk here to garland the statue of Gandhi, followed by the main function at party headquarters where senior leaders paid their tributes to the first female prime minister of the country, a party spokesperson said.

He said similar functions were also held at several district and block headquarters across the union territory.

"The present BJP regime (at the centre) is making every effort to distort the historical facts to divert the attention of the nation from the contribution of Congress and its great leaders, especially the Nehru-Gandhi family," the PCC president said.

He said these forces are trying to belittle the role and great works of top stalwarts for their political vested interests.

Paying floral tributes to the 'Iron lady', Wani recalled her bold leadership and said she led the nation to great heights and took courageous decisions for the might of the nation.

"The Country progressed on all fronts and faced numerous challenges successfully under her dynamic leadership," he said.

He said the Congress party and its leadership right from Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi to date always stood for unity in diversity and fought against the "communal and divisive" forces.

Wani referred to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the party being led by Rahul Gandhi and said it generated a tremendous response from the entire country against the divisive policies and the alleged failures of the government to tackle large-scale unemployment, price rise and economic distress.

He appealed to the common people to join the Yatra when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir in January.

