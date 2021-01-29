Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Friday slammed BJP for not believing in the culture of the theatre and stopping all grants for its promotion across the country in general and West Bengal in particular. State minister Bratya Basu, who is himself a stage personality, said that BJP is essentially "anti-theatre" and views theatre with suspicion. This is why no personality from the field has joined the saffron party.

"BJP can bring singers and filmstars from Mumbai, but no theatre personalities," he said.

"BJP is against promotion of theatre. It is trying to promote a different type of culture in the state. The theatre personalities will take to the streets to protest against this," he told reporters here.

A number of persons from the theatre fraternity joined TMC during the day.

Basu said state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spent Rs 100 crore for the development of theatre in the state from 2011 till 2020.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Arpita Ghosh alleged that BJP had stopped several grants for promotion of art and culture. PTI dc

