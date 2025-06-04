Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Echoing the Opposition's demand for a Special Session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the BJP is doing dirty politics over Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "Yes, we are demanding this (Special Session). On one hand, we are united before the world; the opposition and ruling side are going out as a united front before the world and telling them how Pakistan-based terrorism can be dismantled. But on the other hand, a few leaders of the BJP are doing dirty politics in our country in the name of Operation Sindoor. We want to fight against it."

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA raised questions regarding the Pahalgam attack and asked if the terrorists have been caught.

"Truth should come out that how the terrorist (behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack) came there. Have they been caught? Where are they? Have they entered the BJP? It is essential to ask this," he said.

On controversial statements being made over Eid al-Adha, Aaditya Thackeray said that the government should not interfere in festivals. He added that the government should focus on farmers' suicides and flooding due to heavy rainfall, instead of festivals.

"Why should calls be made to save this or save that in every festival? Celebrate festivals. It is always save water, save colour, save this and save that. Let people breathe. It is not the job of the government. The government's job is to see that if farmers are dying by suicide, go and support them. If houses are flooded in rain, go and check why it happened. The government's job is to search for the four Pakistani terrorists who came here. It is not their job to interfere with festivals," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc held a meeting in the Constitution Club, Delhi, on Tuesday and furthered the demand for a Special Session of Parliament.

Post the meeting, speaking to media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "There are signatures of 16 political parties on the letter that we have written to the Prime Minister. This is not a normal letter. The opposition is the voice of the public. We want a special session to be called to discuss whatever has happened in the country so far..." (ANI)

