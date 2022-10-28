By Shafali Nigam

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rajeev Shukla has alleged that the BJP faces "huge discontent" in Himachal Pradesh due to "rebel candidates" and the ruling party in the state is also facing "factionalism and dissatisfaction".

Shukla, who is Congress incharge of Himachal Pradesh, told ANI that the party has taken a lead in the campaign and every nomination by party candidates was "a rally in itself".

He said the Congress does not face any major problem of rebels for the November 12 assembly polls.

"This is an old formula of BJP that they will do (rally) bombardment together and this has failed. They are starting their rallies now. Our rallies started long back. At so many places, Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders have been doing rallies. Now they (the BJP) are starting their rallies and that too by bringing leaders from outside," Shukla said.

"Our every nomination was a rally in itself. Hundreds of people were coming for the nomination of BJP candidates and thousands of people were coming for our candidate's nomination. From here you can witness the difference," he added.

Shukla, MP, said that the people of the state are unhappy with the BJP government.

"BJP has money power and authority. They have immense money. But when people are angry and there is anger amongst people, neither money nor power works," he said.

Shukla said that the Congress is widely talking about its "10 guarantees" among people.

"Congress is ready for elections. We are taking forward our 10 guarantees among people including a promise on old pension scheme, Rs 1,500 rupees to be given to women, the opening of four English medium schools in every constituency, buying of dung and relief to the farmers. There are several schema es which we are going to launch," he said.

"There are very few candidates in Congress who are rebels. In our party, there are hardly two to five candidates that are rebels, but BJP has more rebel candidates. There is huge discontent in BJP. Most of our rebel candidates will withdraw so we don't have to worry. There is factionalism, dissatisfaction and quarrel in BJP. There is no such thing in Congress," he said. (ANI)

