New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The BJP on Monday named two candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls for as many seats in Rajasthan, excluding outgoing MP and Union minister Bhupender Yadav who is likely to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP fielded Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore.

The two outgoing MPs are Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Yadav.

The BJP's decision to name candidates for both the seats is set to ensure a keen contest with the Congress, which, going by its strength in the assembly, has the numbers to win one seat.

The BJP has 115 and the Congress has 70 members in the 200-member assembly. A minimum of 67 votes will be needed to win one seat in case of a contest.

The BJP is likely to not name several of its ministers, whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending, as it may field them in the general elections, due in April-May.

