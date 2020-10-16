Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt as the party's candidate from Baroda assembly constituency for the upcoming by-election to Haryana legislative assembly.

On Thursday, a press note from the party in Hindi stated BJP's Central election committee has approved the name of Yogeshwar Dutt for the upcoming by-elections in Haryana.

Earlier this year, Dutt was seen at a BJP roadshow headed by party president JP Nadda in Mundka Assembly constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections held on February 8. (ANI)

