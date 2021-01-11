Palakkad, Jan 11 (PTI) A BJP flag was found draped on a statute of Mahatma Gandhi in the Municipal Corporation buidling here on Monday, following which a case has been registered against unidentified people, police said.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M) took out a protest march and garlanded the statue.

Congress and its youth wing too staged a separate march and Congress and took out separate marches in the city in protest against the incident.

Later, both CPI(M) and Congress councilors staged a sit-in in front of the municipal chairperson's room, demanding that action be taken against those responsible.

BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said the party was not involved in the incident and sought a comprehensive probe

"We have registered a case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the municipal secretary in charge. We are yet to identify the culprits," the Investigating Officer told PTI.

Section 153 of the IPC deals with wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

On December 16, some BJP workers allegedly unfurled a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written it from the terrace of the Corporation building after the party retained the Municipality in the local body polls

Palakkad and Pandalam are the two municipalities in Kerala which BJP won, out of the total 87 in the local body polls held in December last year

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)