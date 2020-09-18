New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said in Lok Sabha that BJP, which had criticised the rural livelihood scheme MGNREGA, is now forced to laud it.

"The government has sought an additional Rs 40,000 crores for MGNREGA. You people (BJP members) used to say - 'MGNREGA marega'. It will not die but save people. Now even you are forced to laud it. There is a legal boundation that you have to give money to MGNREGA," Chowdhury said taking part in the debate on the supplementary demands for grants (first batch) for 2020-21.

He alleged that there has been "a complete breach of trust by the Centre as far as sharing of revenues with states is concerned".

The Congress MP said that more than two crore salaried employees have lost their job and accused the government of being "no data government".

"Fourteen lakh workers have no work now. How can we expect growth in such a scenario? The government told the Parliament that it didn't maintain any data on deaths of migrant workers who were trying to reach their homes after lockdown. Reports say over 1,000 died. When we ask questions on jobs, the government says it doesn't have data. This is a 'no data government'," he said. (ANI)

