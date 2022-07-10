New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): After the NDA government came to power at the Centre in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party has seized power in various states including those in northeast India and now the party is trying to make inroads into southern states where, except Karnataka, it has not been considered as a major player and traditionally regional parties run the show.

Keeping up with its South India push, the BJP recently organised its national executive committee meeting in Hyderabad, the home turf of K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which has won back-to-back Assembly elections in Telangana since its formation in 2014.

The BJP has intensified its "Mission South" with the nomination of four people from southern states-- Iconic composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete PT Usha, Indian philanthropist Veerendra Heggade and screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad Garu-- and the election of Telangana BJP leader Dr K Laxman to the Rajya Sabha.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI today, Dr Laxman, who is currently the national president of BJP's OBC Morcha, said several regional parties are in power in south India and but they are working only in the interest of their families.

"Recently, BJP nominated 4 renowned people from different regions to Rajya Sabha because the government wants the development of South India. BJP is paying attention to political developments in South India," he said.

"Several regional parties are in power there. Regional parties are working only in the interest of their families. People are emotionally attached to their grassroots and supporting regional parties. They know that these regional parties are indulging in corruption. PM Modi wants the development of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana," he added.

Laxman accused the state governments in the south India ruled by Opposition parties of stalling the Central government's public welfare schemes. "These state governments are completely involved in parivarvaad (dynasty politics) and corruption. There is a dire need to put an end to all this," he said.

"The desire of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi to drive away negativity in the society. All the communities including the minorities play an important part of our society and we collectively have to work continuously for development," he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that the party has been continuously trying to increase its penetration in the southern region since its formation in 1980. "It is the result of the party's continuous efforts that Karnataka has now become a strong stronghold of the BJP. That's why BJP is focusing on other southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Alleging that the BJP believes that YSRCP, TRS, DMK, and CPI (M) promote dynasty politics and work only for the interest of their families, Laxman said no one is focused on the development of the people and the development in these states.

The BJP leader highlighted that the party aims to win the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

"BJP has not been able to do much in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu despite its best efforts. Karnataka and Telangana will have assembly elections in 2023. Like in Karnataka, BJP is trying to taste power in Telangana as well. That's why BJP is putting its full force in Telangana," he said.

The BJP is hoping to improve its performance in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

