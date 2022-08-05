Lucknow, Aug 5 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP dispensation over inflation, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the government has imposed GST on milk products as it does not want people to even celebrate Janmashtami.

He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The SP chief said, "The BJP is not bothered about inflation. It has imposed GST on milk and curd.

Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent visit to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Yadav said he had heard that the chief minister offered a bucket of milk to Lord Shiva.

"If anyone wants to offer a packet of milk to Baba Bholenath, won't they have to pay tax? This government doesn't even want Janmashtami to be celebrated," the SP chief told reporters.

He said this after paying respect to socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here.

Talking about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Yadav said, "The country must realise that BJP is a political wing of RSS and if we see its history, it has not hosted the tricolour at its premises for many years."

Accusing the BJP of doing politics of divide and rule, he said, "I want to caution that the BJP can cause riots in the name of ‘Tiranga Yatra'. You all must remember what happened in Kasganj. How BJP workers caused riots in Kasganj in the name of Tiranga Yatra.”

On January 26, 2018, violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Kasganj following an altercation during a Tiranga bike rally.

The former chief minister added that Uttar Pradesh can't become a trillion dollar economy amidst rising crime incidents in the state.

"People of backward castes, Dalits and Muslims have suffered the most under BJP rule," he said, reiterating that caste census will be undertaken in Uttar Pradesh when his government comes to power.

Talking about Janeshwar Mishra, the SP chief said, "Janeshwar Mishra has lived his entire life on the principles of socialism. No one has embodied principles of socialism like he did."

