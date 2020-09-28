Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI): Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and the state will not be able to suppress the farmers, the Karnataka Congress held a massive protest during a bandh called against the three new Farm Acts, in Bengaluru on Monday.

Leading the protest, Congress in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, asked why the farmers are agitated. "Why are they on road?"

"It's because the lands of the farmers are being attacked. The BJP government is harmful to the farmers. By attacking our food and the farmlands, they think that they can suppress the farmers? They are under an illusion if they think so," said Surjewala.

Karnataka observed the bandh against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, which came into force after President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to the three contentious Farm Bills, passed in the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament. The bandh was also called against the land reform ordinances and amendments to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee and labour laws, introduced by the B S Yediyurappa government in the state.

The protest was also led by state party chief D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

