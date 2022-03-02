Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh worked for the overall well-being of women, freeing them from kitchen smoke with Ujjwala scheme while toilets ensured dignity.

PM Modi said that the previous governments in the state never bothered to look after the overall well-being of women and their interests.

In his address to the people in the Ghazipur rally, PM Modi spoke at length of the problems faced by women in the state due to the smoke of 'chulha', stressing that the 2.5 lakh women in the Ghazipur district got "Ujjwala" gas connections, ensuring smoke-free kitchens.

"These political parties used to make fun of us when we talked about building toilets in villages. They never understood the unbearable pain of our mothers and sisters. Our government has removed the pain of the women in the last five years," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further asserted that "those who live in palaces and travel in expensive vehicles will never understand the pain of the poor". They did not even know about the problems faced by women due to the smoke of 'chulha', he added.

The Prime Minister also stated that the people roaming in open jeeps during the riots are on their knees today. The panic that was there during the earlier governments has now been replaced by the welfare of the poor, he added.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the sixth phase of the polling tomorrow in the ongoing state Assembly elections, determining the fate of 676 candidates, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 57 Assembly seats spread across 10 districts of the state.

Of the total 57 seats, the BJP had swept the last elections in 2017, winning 46 constituencies, while Apna Dal had won one seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had won only two seats, while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won five seats. Congress and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) had won one seat each respectively.

The 10 districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

