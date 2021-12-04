Meerut, Dec 4 (PTI) Former Union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Saturday accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of playing with the future of the youth and said that they are ignoring the youths problems.

Singh, who is also the president of the Congress' 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly poll screening committee, also said, “The way examination papers are getting leaked in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has become an exam paper leakage government.”

Singh along with Congress leader Deependra Hooda interacted with those, from Meerut, Bhagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and other places, seeking tickets from the party to fight the elections.

They also interacted with party leaders and workers.

Singh and Hooda said that Adityanath had said criminals have left the state, but then how are exam papers being leaked.

