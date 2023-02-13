New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Modi government and said that the government doesn't want the opposition should openly talk about these scams.

She added that even though foreign investors are pulling out investments from the country due to the alarm sent out by the decline or rout in the shares of the Adani Group firms, the BJP government's loyalty towards Adani continues.

"I think everyone should wait. After Hindenburg reports, foreign investors have pulled out of Indian stocks. Adani's stocks have fallen down. He lost Rs 10 lakh crore. Despite all this, PM Modi's loyalty towards Adani continues," Ranjan told ANI.

She added that the government doesn't want the opposition should talk openly about these scams. "All we can say is that all these scams are not benefitting the country. Government is scared and wants to save their friend," she further stated.

Furthering her attack on BJP, Ranjan said that the saffron party is diverting attention from real issues like unemployment, scams, etc. "They promised two crore jobs to the youth, nine years have passed by where are the jobs?" she stated.

Several opposition MPs have moved a Suspension of Business notice in RS over the Adani issue.

The Budget session of Parliament started on January 31 with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since the presentation of the Budget, there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue.

The Opposition members demanded that the government respond in Parliament on Adani stocks, leading to disruptions and multiple adjournments in both Houses. (ANI)

