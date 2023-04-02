Chandigarh, apr 2 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana, saying they promised to double farmers' income but this did not happen while agricultural input costs increased manifold.

Haryana, which was a frontrunner in many fields when the Congress was in power in the state, has fallen behind in many developmental parameters, the former chief minister alleged at a party programme in Yamunanagar district.

He also touched upon the disqualification of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, saying the issue has a legal aspect as well as a political aspect.

Gandhi was disqualified following his conviction and two-year imprisonment in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court over his "Modi surname" remark.

He said the Congress will fight this battle on the legal front.

Referring to the "political aspect", Bhupinder Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly, said that an attempt has been made to "suppress" Gandhi's voice, "but no power can suppress his voice". He also said that "today the Constitution is in danger and it has to be protected".

Taking a dig at the BJP-led governments, he said, "They talked about doubling farmers' income. That did not happen, but input costs increased manifold. During our time there was no tax on fertilisers, pesticides or farm machinery, but now all are taxed."

During Congress' tenure, Haryana was on top in terms of per capita income, per capita investment and other developmental parameters, "but today Haryana is on top in unemployment, crime and inflation", Bhupinder Hooda said and claimed that the state was under heavy debt.

"The state budget's size is of Rs 1.83 lakh crore, but debt stands at Rs 2.85 lakh crore according to the government's own figures, although it is much higher than that," he claimed while attacking the BJP-JJP government in Haryana.

"Look at the law and order situation, murder, rape and other crimes have increased," he said and added that the state, which was a "frontrunner during Congress' time, has fallen behind" and people are fed up with the BJP-JJP government.

Yamunanagar was a leading city in terms of industries but today it is lagging behind, Bhupinder Hooda said while addressing the Congress' outreach 'Vipak Aapke Samaksh' and 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' programme.

He claimed that around 150 industries have moved out from here. "Poplar, paddy, sugarcane crops are prominent in Yamunanagar, but farmers are not getting the price of the crops," he also said.

The Congress leader claimed that the people of Haryana have made up their mind to oust the BJP-JJP government in the next year assembly polls.

Making a slew of promises, he said a Congress government will ensure "legal guarantee of crop MSP".

"Creamy layer limit of backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Gas cylinders will be given to women for Rs 500. Sanitation workers would be given permanent jobs while people will get free power up to 300 units," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda, while addressing the gathering, lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of doing "divisive politics".

Referring to the 2019 polls when the BJP got 40 seats in the 90-member assembly and later tied up with the JJP, which had got 10 seats, to form government, Deepender Hooda said that "at the time of polls, BJP used to say they will get 75 seats while JJP used to say they will send the BJP packing, but after polls' result both joined hands".

"Now, sensing that the people's mood is to bring back the Congress to power, after four years, some JJP leaders are saying they wanted to give support to Hooda sahab in 2019..(support the Congress)," he said.

Deepender Hooda said that Gandhi is raising his voice for the people. "His voice cannot be suppressed. His voice will echo in all parts of the country," he said.

Senior Congress leader and Haryana in-charge of party affairs Shaktisinh Gohil said, "This country does not belong to a few capitalists, it belongs to farmers and soldiers and common people."

"When the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi raised questions on inflation, unemployment, corruption and suppressing the voice of democracy, their voices were suppressed. But the BJP government cannot suppress the voice of Congress leaders or workers," he said.

