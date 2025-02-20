New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday expressed hope that the first cabinet meeting of the new BJP government in Delhi, which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will chair on Thursday, will take the decision to give Rs 2500 per month to women of Delhi as promised by the party before the assembly polls.

She said BJP leaders had promised that first instalment will be released on March 8, which is observed as International Women's Day.

"During the Delhi assembly elections, PM Modi and BJP leaders had promised that as soon as the government is formed, the scheme to give Rs 2500 per month to every woman will be passed in the first cabinet meeting, and the first instalment will be given by March 8. Today at 7 pm there is the first cabinet meeting of the new government. Every woman in Delhi is waiting that BJP fulfills its promise," Atishi said in a post on X.

"Being a woman Chief Minister, it is expected from Rekha Guptaji that she will definitely fulfill the promise made to the women of Delhi," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to chair her maiden cabinet meeting later in the evening.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rekha Gupta was on Thursday sworn-in as Delhi Chief Minister in a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to Rekha Gupta and her council of ministers in the ceremony.

Six other ministers - Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh - also took oath of office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were among those present on the occasion.

Rekha Gupta later formally assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister. She is fourth woman Chief Minister in national capital. (ANI)

