New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The BJP on Friday hailed as historic the election of Droupadi Murmu as India's next president and lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for working to bring development and empowerment to the Scheduled Tribes.

The party fielded Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, its ST 'Morcha' chief Samir Oraon and spokesperson Heena Gavit at a press conference to highlight the government's welfare and empowerment measures for the community since it came power first in 2014.

Also Read | 68th National Film Awards Winners List: Suriya and Ajay Devgn Joint Winners of Best Actor Award, Aparrna Balamurali Wins Best Actress; Check Out Complete List of Winners.

They also lauded Murmu's elevation to the top constitutional post, making her the first tribal person to be the President.

"This is historic and a moment to make every citizen proud," Munda said and also listed various measures taken by the government for the welfare of the tribal community.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best Deals on Apple, OnePlus & Other Smartphones.

While previous Congress governments did nothing to implement on the ground all the promises and claims they made to the community, Modi has worked to boost education, health and infra in tribal regions and also empowered them, Munda said.

He claimed that budgetary allocation of Rs 81,000 crore, which will be spend by different ministries, has been made in 2022-23 for the community's development, while the corresponding amount before 2014 was around Rs 20,000-21,000 crore.

The Modi government decided to commemorate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, an iconic freedom fighter from the tribal community, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and to open many museums in 10 states dedicated to tribal freedom fighters.

Munda also noted the government's focus on developing aspirational districts where tribal population also live in large numbers.

Gavit said different political parties and leaders made tall promises to the community but did nothing for them, and it is Modi and his government which have worked to empower them.

Oraon said the government brought 23 additional 'minor forest produce' under the minimum support price mechanism, adding that this has economically empower the community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)