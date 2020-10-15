New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday claimed that the BJP did not have any moral right to run the city's municipal corporations as it was unable to pay the employees for the last several months.

Addressing a press conference, AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak said the budget of the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) was more than Rs 18,000 crore, but the BJP utilised this money in its corrupt activities.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of 3.5-Magnitude on Richter Scale Jolts Bishnupur.

"The BJP has no moral right to run the MCDs because it is unable to pay the employees for the last several months," he said.

Pathak claimed that the citizens of Delhi have already decided to throw out the BJP from power in the coming election.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Campaign Turns Into A Rap Battle: Congress With ‘Ka Kiye Ho’ And BJP With ‘Bihar Mein Ee Baa’ Song Take Potshots at Each Other Ahead of Polls (Watch Videos).

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP on the charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)