New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Amid the claims that Punjab AAP MLAs are ready to switch sides, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia on Wednesday said that his party has nothing to do with matter.

Taking a jab at AAP national Convenor, Chandolia said that the existence of Arvind Kejriwal and his party seems to be in danger.

The BJP MP claimed that the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is a remote-control government and does not have full authority.

"The existence of Arvind Kejriwal and his party seems to be in danger. He has an elected government in Punjab but it is constantly being said that it is a remote control-run government and Bhagwant Mann does not have full authority. I don't think all their MLAs had come yesterday in the meeting. Even Congress is saying that they are in contact with them. BJP has nothing to do with this, I want to make it clear. The image of Arvind Kejriwal has been doomed by liquor scam, Delhi Jal Board scam...the public of Delhi has said goodbye to them. From the media reports, it looks like that the Punjab government would fall soon," Chandolia told ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, after Kejriwal met with his party leaders from Punjab, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh alleged that all was not well in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state where there is a protest against Kejriwal, especially after he lost the recent Delhi Assembly election.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader pointed out that four of the 94 MLAs called for the meeting in Delhi did not turn up.

"It is very clear that all is not well in Punjab. There is a protest against Arvind Kejriwal especially after he lost elections in Delhi. 94 MLAs were called to the meeting but four MLAs did not come to the meeting. One MLA openly demanded to remove Bhagwant Mann from the CM post," RP Singh said.

Kejriwal met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and MLAs from the state on Tuesday.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday commented on Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with the party MLAs and said that calling a meeting shortly after the elections only showed that the party would break soon.

"The results were declared on February 8 and the movement has already started. Calling a meeting so soon shows that they will break soon. There will be mid-term polls in Punjab. When a party loses, there is a discussion within the state, other states are not called. They are worried that what happened in Delhi may be repeated in Punjab," Randhawa told ANI.

On Sunday, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa claimed that over 30 AAP legislators in Punjab are in touch with the Congress and ready to switch sides. (ANI)

