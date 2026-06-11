India News | BJP Has Weakened Democracy in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has weakened democratic institutions and relied on engineering defections to consolidate political power, both nationally and in Assam.

Responding to questions from journalists on Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 12 consecutive years in office on Wednesday, Gogoi said the BJP had reduced politics to a process of breaking and poaching political parties.

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"The BJP has weakened democracy and reduced politics to a game of breaking and poaching parties. The same has happened in Assam," he said.

Gogoi also alleged that the BJP was attempting to control the media, claiming that there was a reason why Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had retained the Information and Public Relations Department.

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"The BJP wants to control the media. There are growing concerns about how long media freedom will survive under such circumstances," he said.

The APCC chief further alleged that individuals accused of corruption and involvement in syndicate activities had been rewarded with ministerial positions in Assam. He claimed that those linked to the "cattle syndicate", the "Gir cow scam" and alleged corruption in the Assam Legislative Assembly had been given important portfolios.

Criticising the economic situation in the country, Gogoi said ordinary citizens continued to face hardships and questioned the BJP's celebration of political milestones.

He also commented on the rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that the BJP was willing to go to any extent to retain power.

"The Election Commission appears ready to act on allegations made by the BJP, even when they are based on incorrect information. However, genuine and evidence-backed complaints made by the Congress are often ignored," he alleged.

Gogoi further criticised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, alleging that the minister had not accepted moral responsibility for the issue.

The Congress leader also questioned why the Assam government had not specified a timeline for granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in the state.

Meanwhile, Gogoi said the Congress had launched a series of review meetings aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level among Assam's various communities and ethnic groups. He expressed confidence that the party would emerge stronger and in line with the aspirations of the people of Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)