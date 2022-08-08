Tumakuru (K'taka), Aug 8 (PTI) Amid murmurs within the Karnataka BJP circles about the possibility of an overhaul in the party and the government ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, former MLA B Suresh Gowda on Monday indicating about some changes said the high command will take a call on replacing the Chief Minister and other matters.

He however, made it clear that he was not sure on whether there will be any changes or not, but whatever decision is taken by the party, it will be welcomed and abided by.

"There is an opinion that if things (changes) happen, everything may happen before August 15....there is a firm resolve to win the next election and bring the BJP back to power in the state in 2023, and to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again in 2024, so the party may take any decision at any time," Gowda told reporters in response to a question.

However, stating that the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job, he said, "in his one year tenure there has been good work, lakes and tanks have reached their brim, but we will abide by the party's decision."

In BJP, there have been Chief Minister changes six, eight and ten months ahead of elections too, the former MLA from Tumakuru Rural constituency said, adding that "it is left to the central leadership, not us."

There have been speculations on and off within the state BJP for some time now, regarding some kind of overhaul including at the top level, especially after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

Shah, who had met Bommai, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and senior state BJP leaders last week is said to have discussed regarding recent developments, organisational matters, allegations of corruption against the government and regarding polls preparations.

He is said to have specifically gathered information regarding the recent communal murders including that of BJP activist Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district, which triggered widespread protests and spate of resignations of party and its Yuva Morcha members at various places, and open expression of angst by several Hindutva ideologues and organisation, accusing the state government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu Karyakartas.

Responding to a question about the possibility of the Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje being considered for the CM post, Gowda termed it as a media creation and said, but he will be happy if she becomes.

"I had met her during the morning walk and she did not indicate that she will become the Chief Minister, it may be a media creation, she is doing a good job as the Minister at the centre. If she comes we will be happy," he said.

Speculations are rife that Karandlaje, who hails from a dominant Vokkaliga community, might return to state politics.

Her name is also doing rounds for the state BJP President post, with the incumbent Nalin Kumar Kateel's term ending by August 20, and the party reportedly considering an OBC or a Vokkaliga candidate for the post.

