Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday targeted the Congress government over the alleged increase in the number of crimes in Rajasthan.

BJP leaders said if the chief minister is also in charge of the home affairs, then it was expected that crime in the state should decrease, but the incidence of crimes in Rajasthan was increasing rapidly and people had lost faith in police.

BJP MLA Anita Bhadel and party state vice president Chandrakanta Meghwal levelled the allegations at a press conference here.

"The chief minister has no control over the police. The police department has the highest number of anti-corruption cases filed in the last two years," Bhadel said.

"Rajasthan ranks on top in the country in number of rape cases, dowry deaths and crime against women," she said. "Rajasthan ranks second in the crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes." PTI

