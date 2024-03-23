New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): BJP is holding a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) here on Saturday to decide names of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other members of the committee.

The BJP has declared four lists for Lok Sabha elections so far which had names of 291 party candidates. The last list contained names of party candidates from Tamil Nadu, which will go for the polls in the first phase of election on April 19.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The BJP-led NDA is keen to win over 400 seats (ANI)

