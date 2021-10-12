New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday held discussions on the party's strategy for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, general secretary BL Santhosh, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state chief Swantantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present in the meeting.

The BJP leadership discussed the party's election agenda for the coming 100 days and also expanding the organisation's work, sources said.

Sources said the BJP has prepared a presentation listing out the welfare schemes that the government has initiated and needed to be conveyed to the voters.

They added that the party also held deliberations on the farmers' protest and also on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The party has decided to do more campaigns for the farmers in order to ensure that the welfare scheme rolled out for them is conveyed to everyone.

The BJP has also decided to various public meetings in Uttar Pradesh and increase its presence at the booth level.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

