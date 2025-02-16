New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group was called in at the Delhi BJP office on Sunday evening ahead of the Chief Ministerial candidate's swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 27 years, hence discussions were held over the grand preparations of the swearing-in ceremony. As per the sources, Virendraa Sachdeva and Tarun Chugh will be incharge of the swearing-in ceremony.

Also Read | Delhi CM's Swearing-In Ceremony: Ramlila Maidan Among Venues Being Considered for New Cabinet's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

The discussions included the preparations and arrangements for the conduct of the swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The meeting continued for about 1.5 hours at the Delhi BJP office. Organisation General Secretary Bl Santosh, Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva, MP Kamaljit Sherawat, Harsh Malhotra and Yogendra Chandolia were present in this meeting.

Also Read | Illegal Indian Migrants Deported by US: Third US Military Plane With 112 Illegal Indian Immigrants Lands at Amritsar Airport (Watch Videos).

The core group meeting was organised under the leadership of Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers, NDA leaders, Union Ministers, industrialists from the corporate world, film stars, cricket players, saints and sages will also be present and attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The newly elected Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are also scheduled to meet tomorrow, Monday (February 17), at 3 PM at the Delhi BJP State Office to decide on the Chief Minister (CM) candidate.

All BJP MLAs have been notified of the meeting.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on February 5, and the results were announced on February 8. The BJP won 48 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The party did not announce a Chief Ministerial face before the elections. With the current Delhi Assembly's term ending on February 23, the swearing-in ceremony could take place before that.

According to sources, the Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony may take place at the Ramlila ground.

The BJP has secured power in the Delhi Assembly, winning 48 seats out of 70. This election was a direct contest between BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, AAP could only secure 22 seats this time. Prominent AAP leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Satyendra Jain could not taste victory this time.

Several names are in the race for the position of Delhi CM, with the most prominent being Parvesh Verma.

The BJP fielded Parvesh against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and became a key figure after defeating Kejriwal.

Satish Upadhyay is another strong contender for the CM position. He has served as the Delhi BJP president and was also the president of the Delhi Youth Wing.

The third name on the list is Ashish Sood, the Punjabi face of the BJP in Delhi. Jitendra Mahajan is also considered a potential candidate for the CM position.

The fifth name in the running is Vijender Gupta. If the party opts for a female leader, former Delhi Mayor and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta could be a possibility. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)