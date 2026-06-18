India News | BJP Holds Protest in Tamil Nadu Against TVK Govt, Condemns Crime Rate, Deteriorating Law and Order

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday protested against the TVK-led state government, condemning sexual assaults against women and children, crimes against children, and the deterioration of law and order, which was held in Chennai.

The protest was led by BJP State President Nainar Nagendran and was attended by Tamil Nadu BJP in-charge Arvind Menon, senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, National Minority Wing Secretary Vellore Ibrahim, state vice-presidents, state secretaries, Chennai district presidents, party functionaries, and members of the public.

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Protesters carried placards and tied black cloths across their mouths while raising slogans against the government led by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Speaking at the protest, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran said, "This protest has not been organised for political reasons, but to ensure the safety of women. In Gummidipoondi, a criminal brutally tortured and killed an infant child in a manner too horrific to describe. The reason for such incidents is the menace of ganja and narcotic drugs."

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Comparing the previous DMK government and the present TVK government, he added that the Chief Minister has still not awakened from his slumber.

"There is no difference between the previous DMK government and the present TVK government. The Chief Minister has still not awakened from his slumber. The shock he is carrying is how they managed to win the election. Near Coimbatore, a 10-year-old child was sexually assaulted, and even after ministers visited the victim, no action was taken," he added.

He further added that under the TVK government, women are being subjected to sexual violence both physically and mentally, and the reason for this is drug abuse.

"We are not saying that the Chief Minister should resign merely for this. We are saying that if he fails to condemn and act against these incidents, he should resign. This protest is only a preface; do not force us to write the conclusion," he added.

Further, Nagendran added, "The BJP is an ideological movement. If anyone leaves the party, it does not affect the party. In Uttar Pradesh, Kalyan Singh, and in Tamil Nadu, Uma Bharati left the party, yet the BJP was not affected. Those who left are returning, and everyone who departed is thinking about coming back. Through this protest, I wish to state that whoever comes to us will be welcomed with a mother's affection and will be given responsibilities within the party."

Slamming the Chief Minister Vijay, he said, "Since this government came to power, more than 200 crimes have taken place. However, the Governor's Address in the Assembly today made no mention of these crimes. They have deliberately avoided mentioning them because any such reference would be specifically discussed and challenged in the Assembly."

"The Chief Minister meets actresses and producers but does not meet those affected by sexual violence. In this government, which calls itself a government for minorities, even religious preachers have been involved in sexual assault cases. TVK functionaries have also been involved in sexual assault incidents."

Nainar Nagendran then listed a series of sexual assault cases and crimes against children.

Continuing his speech, he said, "Before coming to power, you sang songs in Karur demanding ₹10 for every bottle, Chief Minister. You too bear responsibility for the deaths of 41 people. The investigation is still ongoing.

At one of your public meetings, you said that hearing everyone speak against you gives you energy. Could you not have used that energy to ensure women's safety? Could you not have offered words of comfort to victims in rape cases, bro?

You are hunting women and bargaining with AIADMK cadres. You have no confidence in your own government."

He also questioned, "What is the reason for the by-election in the sixth month of your government?"

He further stated that an inquiry should be conducted into allegations that, before coming to power, the Chief Minister took an MLA named Kamaraj and attempted to negotiate with him.

He concluded by saying that the BJP would continue its protests against the ongoing crimes against women and children in Tamil Nadu.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundarajan also reacted on the protest against the state government, saying, "It is painful... Girl children are not safe in Tamil Nadu, and the CM is not at all reacting... The BJP has to fight for it. The DMK government was sent out for not preventing sexual harassment, but the same thing is happening again..." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)