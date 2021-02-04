Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted a formula of inducting Trinamool Congress (TMC) 'traitors' to win the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting at Gitanjali Stadium here, Banerjee said, "BJP is using a formula to win Bengal elections by taking some traitors from TMC. Those who are going to BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters."

"Those who are going there, are doing it to keep their property and themselves safe as they have made a lot of money," she added.

The Chief Minister said that TMC-led state government work for the people and voters must keep BJP out of the state as the latter will disrupt the peace and harmony.

"The alternative of TMC is only TMC. They (BJP) wants riots, we (TMC) want peace. Beware of BJP. So the slogan is we do not want BJP, we do not want riots, we do not want corruption and we do not want the country to be broken," said Banerjee.

She further accused the BJP-led Central Government of not providing help to migrant labours during the lockdown.

"During the lockdown, many migrants workers died. They (Central Government) did not provide train fare. But they spent a lot of money to take some thieves to Delhi on a special flight," added Banerjee.

Asking the Central Government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Chief Minister said, "They (Centre) have not taken back the CAA. I am saying withdraw it. We will not allow CAA in Bengal."

Several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, Rajib Banerjee left the party to join the BJP ahead of the state Assembly elections which are expected to be held in April-May this year.

However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the poll schedule for the elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal. (ANI)

