Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday took a swipe at BJP over the NDA meeting scheduled for Tuesday and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “suddenly thought of NDA” after the meeting of opposition parties in Patna last month.

Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference here that efforts are being made to infuse “new life” in BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after the success of the opposition conclave in Patna.

"PM and BJP are baffled. After the Patna meeting, the PM suddenly thought of NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into NDA. Suddenly, it was reported that the NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. This is a result of the meeting in Patna,” he said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who was also present at the press conference held on the first day of the two-day opposition meet in Bengaluru, said the meeting will be a game changer for Indian politics.

“We had a successful meeting in Patna on June 23, now tomorrow 26 political parties will participate in the Bengaluru meeting. We will decide the future course of action during the meeting and also chalk out the Parliament strategy. It will be a game-changer for the Indian political scenario", Venugopal said.

Venugopal said the opposition parties are united by a common purpose - to protect democracy in this country, to ensure the Constitutional rights and the independence of our institutions.

“These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP Govt. They want to silence the Opposition's voice. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example..."

Earlier speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that opposition leaders will hold discussion on many issues including EVM machines during the second joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

“Agenda of today’s meeting is to be one. Discussion will be held on many issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, what will be the name of the front," he said.

The opposition parties are seeking to put up a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

