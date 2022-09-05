Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 5 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday received a warm and rousing welcome after he arrived at his home state, Assam, following his ascension to BJP party's apex bodies - Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.

On August 17, the President of BJP, JP Nadda announced the newly constituted coveted apex bodies where Sonowal became the first person from the Northeast to find a place.

After a rousing welcome at the airport by the public and party workers, the Union Minister and senior leader of the BJP visited the newly constructed BJP office at Basistha in Guwahati.

The leader was accompanied by Bhabesh Kalita, President, BJP, Assam Pradesh; Phanindra Sharma, Organising Secretary, BJP for Assam and Tripura, Dilip Saikia, MP from Mangaldoi and National General Secretary, BJP; State Minister Bimal Borah and many other leaders from the state.

The Union Minister had a courtesy meeting with B L Santosh, National Organising Secretary, BJP at the newly constructed office of BJP in Basistha.

Following this, the leader also visited the newly opened party office for the Northeast 'Padma Bhavan' in Uzan Bazaar.

He also visited the party office in Hengerabari where he offered floral tributes & prayers in front of the portrait of Bharat Mata, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"The BJP, the world's largest political party, has dedicated itself to nation building with a spirit of service and dedication. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National President of the Party JP Nadda have once again reimposed their sincere devotion to the Northeast when they gave me an opportunity to serve the party at the highest policy-making bodies of the BJP, the Central Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee. I am committed to serving this responsibility with utmost dedication, commitment and sincerity," Sonowal said.

The Union Minister emphasised that the party has worked "tirelessly" for the welfare of the people.

"The party remains committed towards the development and progress of Northeast. The Asta Lakshmi of India, the Northeast has found a special place in the vision of our beloved leader PM Modi. His commitment to the people of the Northeast has resulted in a region free of bloodshed and a renewed vigour towards a better future. For the people of Assam and Northeast, BJP is the only party that respects their dreams and commits to turning them into reality with sheer hard work and commitment," he added.

The party's state Organisational Secretary Phanindra Nath Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Assam Government ministers Bimal Bora and Nandita Garlocha, Vice-President, general secretaries and other party office bearers and enthusiastic workers were present at the meeting in Hengerabari.Sarbananda Sonowal also visited Sudarshanala in Barbari and met the volunteers.

A party function will be organised on Monday to extend greetings to Sarbananda Sonowal which will be attended by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; Assam State BJP President, Bhabesh Kalita among all the prominent leaders of the state along with exuberant party workers. (ANI)

