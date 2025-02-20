Bengaluru [India], February 20 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumer on Thursday lashed out at the BJP and JDS for conspiring on the MUDA issue and said that their conspiracy can't go on forever.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I had said long back when BJP and JDS took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru that it is a politically motivated ploy. When there is no signature of CM Siddaramaiah in any of the documents, where is the question of his involvement?" He was replying to a question on Lokayuktha submitting a B report in the MUDA case, giving a clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah.

"It is natural to ask for compensation when you lose land. They haven't asked for sites in any specific area. They have returned the sites just to avoid more controversy. Lokayukta has done its job. The BJP can continue its protest if it wants to. This is a conspiracy by the BJP and the JDS. It can't go on forever," he said.

Asked about the BJP's allegation that Lokayukta is dancing to the tune of the state government, he said, "Do you know the Supreme Court's ruling? It clearly states that the local institutions should not be weakened. The High Court has also said that Lokayukta is an autonomous body. No matter who the CM is, will the Lokayukta police listen to the government? There is no interference from the CM in this investigation. All the officers of the Lokayukta work as per the orders of the Lokayukta."

Asked about BJP state President B Y Vijayendra's statement that there is no money with the government, he said he would respond to it later.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an interim 8,000-page B Report in connection with the MUDA scam case. According to officials, Lokayukta personnel reached the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru carrying four bags containing 27 volumes of documents related to the MUDA enquiry.

Speaking on the development, Lokayukta SP Udesh said, "The investigation is progressing as per procedure. The documents submitted form a crucial part of the enquiry."

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police had issued a notice to complainant Snehamayi Krishna stating that the allegations in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence. (ANI)

