New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Following claims by Rajasthan MP Ranjeeta Koli that she was attacked by the mining mafia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan saying that the law and order situation had deteriorated and elements like the Popular Front of India (PFI) were being patronised by the chief minister.

Speaking to media persons, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "The rise of elements like PFI in Rajasthan has the blessings of the chief minister." Rathore said that under Congress rule Rajasthan had earned the dubious distinction of being the state with the largest number of rape cases in the country.

Also Read | Praveen Nettare Murder Case: 6 Held by Karnataka Police, Probe Focused on Invisible Hands.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said the law and order situation in Rajasthan had worsened and the state was being ruled by the mining mafia.

"There is lawlessness in Rajasthan, mining mafia is ruling the state. They had the guts to attack our sitting MP Ranjeeta Koli. This is not the first, but the fourth such attack on her. Law and order situation in Rajasthan is deteriorating. Crimes against Dalits and women are on the rise," said Meghwal.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched in India; Price, Bookings, Features & Specifications.

BJP MP from Rajasthan's Dausa Jaskaur Meena moved a zero hour notice in the Lok Sabha to raise the matter of the alleged attack on Ranjeeta Koli in Bharatpur.

"Our MP Ranjeeta Koli, a Dalit girl, was elected to power. They cannot swallow this. Rajasthan cannot stop crime against women and chief minister gives statements in favour of criminals. Our MP's life is in threat. I have given zero hour notice and will take up this matter in the House," said BJP MP Meena.

BJP MP from Rajasthan Ranjeeta Koli on Monday went on a sit-in protest in Bharatpur against illegal mining and claimed that her car was attacked by the mining mafia on Sunday in an attempt to kill her.

Koli said she was returning from Delhi on Sunday night and on her way to Bharatpur, she noticed a large number of overloaded trucks.

The BJP MP said when she attempted to stop the trucks she was attacked while stones were pelted on her car.

The Bharatpur MP claimed that she along with her security personnel ran into the nearby fields to seva themselves. She claimed that the mafia kept chasing them and later on the arrival of the villagers, the mafia ran away with the truck after hitting the MP's car.

Following the incident, the BJP MP sat on a dharna today alleging police was not paying attention and taking action against the mining mafia.

"I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones and damaged my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I will not be scared," Koli said.

Later, Police reached the spot and spoke to Koli.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) RS Kaviya said: "The MP at night told us that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them. While 2-3 trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones and attacked her."

Meanwhile, Bharatpur District Magistrate Alok Ranjan reached the site where BJP MP was sitting on a dharna along with her party workers.

"She is sitting on a dharna alleging overloaded trucks pelted stones at her. We came here, asked her to give a complaint and she agreed. She alleged that she did not get an immediate response from nearby chowkis, which has been brought to the notice of senior police officials," said Ranjan.

Pertinent to mention, in November last, MP Ranjeeta Koli had claimed that some unidentified persons opened fire and pelted stones outside her residence in Bharatpur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)