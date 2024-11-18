An image of the front page of a Maharashtra daily. (Photo/ The Hitavada)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP on Monday launched a new ad campaign attacking the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and urging people to "Say No to Congress."

The campaign highlighted various incidents from the past, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, with headlines such as "26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack", "2003 Mumbai serial blasts", "Chronology of the 7/11 train bombing case", and "Death toll in Pune blast rises to 17." It also referred to tragedies like the Gowari massacre and the Palghar Sadhu lynching, questioning the government's response.

The campaign also focused on issues such as corruption, with the BJP mentioning the alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir by a Congress official, and allegations of financial mismanagement in the BMC.

The ad also included the phrase "Say No to Congress" alongside the MVA logo, with the 2007 Mumbai terror attacks in the background when the party was in power in the state.

Meanwhile,with just two days left for the Maharashtra elections, All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on Sunday, attacking the BJP government. He referred to the BJP as the "Bhagoda Jutao" company and highlighted four key issues, calling them the "four M's": Mumbai mortgaged, Mahayuti's guns and gundaraj, Mahayuti's Mehngai (inflation), and Maharashtra's land being exploited by the "Khoka Group vultures."

On the issue of Mumbai mortgaged, Surjewala said, "Adani now owns Mumbai Airport and electricity supply... He is the beneficiary of Maharashtra's biggest land deal -- the Dharavi Development Project." He also criticized the mandatory purchase of TDR from Adani by all builders in Mumbai, calling it an unfair advantage for the industrialists.

Surjewala also condemned the rising crime in Mumbai under Mahayuti's rule, stating, "Among India's biggest cities, I am sure you know Mumbai is the highest in crimes, with 14 crimes reported in a day." He accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of protecting criminals.

On inflation, Surjewala questioned the government's financial decisions, saying, "How many tenders and contracts have been awarded by Mr. Eknath Shinde in the last one year?"

Surjewala added, "There is scope for correction and introspection," urging voters to consider these issues in the upcoming elections. (ANI)

