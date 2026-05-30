India News | BJP Leader C N Ashwath Narayan Criticises Congress, Calls It 'non-performing'

Banguluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday criticised the Congress government in Karnataka, calling its three-year tenure "completely non-performing" and highlighting alleged corruption and governance failures.

Speaking to ANI, Narayan said, "That's the internal issue of the Congress party. The Congress party high command has decided to replace a leader with the consent of its legislators. I think the decision is their internal issue. So, a change of leadership can happen anytime."

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When asked about the overall performance of the Siddaramaiah government, the leader added, "This Congress government in the past three years was a completely non-performing, anti-people, and only corrupt. It was only corruption. No governance, no development, there was no law and order. There is lawlessness everywhere."

On the prospects of DK Shivakumar as the new leader, Narayan said, "Let us see, wait and watch."

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When asked further about the opposition's position, he maintained, "We can't make a statement before he could start. Let us wait and watch. Let us see how he is going to perform, how he is going to open up."

The development comes amid continued internal discussions in the Karnataka Congress, during which Shivakumar had recently met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi over issues including legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

Following this, the Karnataka Congress is set to hold a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today at 4 PM amid ongoing organisational deliberations, leadership speculation, and continued political sparring over the internal dynamics of the ruling party.

The CLP meeting comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of party observers, who will later consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters.

He further clarified that decisions regarding Rajya Sabha nominations and other organisational appointments, including MLCs, rest entirely with the party leadership in New Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)