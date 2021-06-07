Indore, Jun 7 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on Monday took cognisance of a video of a BJP leader celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake in a vaccination centre in Indore in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday in the vaccination centre of ward number 58 in Indore and Madhuri Jaiswal, head of the BJP unit in the ward, had claimed she had only gone to review the centre's working, but could not refuse when one of her supporters brought a cake to celebrate her birthday.

"The MPHRC has registered a case taking suo motu cognisance of the incident. A report has been summoned from the commissioner of Indore division and the inspector general of police in two weeks," an official said.

